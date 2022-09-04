Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a partnership for the execution and fulfilment of telco-related services.— SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a partnership for the execution and fulfilment of telco-related services.

This includes fiberisation, network resiliency, connectivity, information and communications technology (ICT), internet of things (IoT), 5G and smart solutions.

In a joint statement today, Celcom said through the partnership, the parties will seek to accelerate the development of smart cities and create a better and brighter Malaysia through digital connectivity.

“The collaboration will enable a faster fibre infrastructure rollout by Allo, a leading fibre optic connectivity expert, while facilitating the rapid deployment of high-speed broadband in targeted industrial areas, network base stations and fiberisation of Celcom-selected sites,” it said.

TNB president and chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Baharin Din said by leveraging TNB’s fibre optic infrastructure spanning over 25,000 kilometres, the parties will have a peninsula-wide coverage to support a rapid and cost-effective deployment of high-speed broadband connectivity services.

“We believe that the digital economy sector is crucial for the future development of Malaysia’s economy.

“Our role as the catalyst for the nation’s economy is closely related to the implementation of a modern, reliable and extensive connectivity network as underlined in the MoU between Allo and Celcom today,” he said.

He added that the reliable connectivity ecosystem offered by Allo and Celcom can be the driving force for comprehensive value creation across the industry, the development of smart cities and the ability to transform the socio-economic landscape in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Celcom CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the strategic partnership will leverage the strengths of both organisations towards the acceleration of digitalisation across Malaysian homes and enterprises, while significantly boosting network operational efficiency.

“The opportunity to provide high quality and affordable fibre connectivity to homes across the nation is immense, and through this partnership, both parties can play a much larger role and make significant impacts towards digitising Malaysian societies,” he said.

The collaboration will also enable Allo and Celcom to drive connectivity and digitalisation across industries, with technology solutions and services such as ICT Cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, data centres and managed services, as well as IoT smart city solutions. — Bernama