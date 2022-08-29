Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech at the International Sustainable Energy Summit in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Saudi Arabia conglomerate, Ajlan Bros Holding Group is set to invest close to RM34 billion (US$7.5 billion) in nine Malaysian companies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

During the signing of the memoranda of understanding today, he said the nine companies are from the semiconductor, social trade, medical technology, defence and entertainment industries.

They are Dagang NeXchange Bhd; Aerodyne Systems Sdn Bhd; National Aerospace and Defence Industries Sdn Bhd; Twistcode Technologies Sdn Bhd; CyberSecurity Malaysia; Malaysia Genomics Resources Centre Bhd; Meta Universe Sdn Bhd; Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd and My Events Sdn Bhd.

Ajlan Bros is one of the top real estate conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, specialising in residential, industrial, commercial and warehousing space.

It has made considerable investments in more than 25 countries and has more than US$15 billion (RM67.3 billion) worth of assets as well as a revenue of over US$2 billion. — Bernama