KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Foreign investors continued their buying spree on Bursa Malaysia for the fifth consecutive week, resulting in a net inflow of RM615.5 million for the week ended Aug 19, 2022 -- 36.3 per cent higher compared to RM451.7 million recorded the previous week, said MIDF Research.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, it said net buying activities by foreigners were seen during every trading day last week.

“Monday saw a net inflow of RM120.4 million, followed by RM163.9 million on Tuesday, RM153.3 million on Wednesday and RM132.7 million on Thursday. Friday was also a net buying day, albeit at a lower rate of RM45.2 million.

“Local institutions continued to be net sellers every day last week with a total net weekly outflow of RM675.9 million, with the highest net outflow recorded on Tuesday at RM193.1 million,” it said.

Meanwhile, local retailers remained net buyers for the second consecutive week with a total net inflow of RM60.4 million.

They were net buyers from Monday to Wednesday but turned net sellers on Thursday and Friday, said MIDF Research.

It noted that international investors have been net buyers for 22 out of the 33 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.72 billion.

“Local institutions have been net sellers for 26 out of 33 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM9.48 billion, while local retailers have been net buyers for 21 out of 33 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have net bought RM1.76 billion.

“In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) among all investor classes – retail investors at +21.3 per cent, institutional investors at +20.7 per cent and foreign investors at +11.7 per cent,” it said. — Bernama