KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Gradiant, a global solutions provider and developer for cleantech water, announced it has acquired WaterPark Environment Corp (WaterPark).

WaterPark is a design and construction firm based in Taiwan that is focused in water technologies for advanced manufacturing in the high tech industries of semiconductor and microelectronics.

“This partnership will help semiconductor and other advanced industries achieve the purest water at the highest yield while meeting environmental discharge limits and recovering precious resources that would have otherwise been wasted,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant in a statement.

“For global industries under pressure from the supply chain shortage, climate change, and rising material costs, our technology innovations are essential to meet business needs for operational continuity, sustainability, and cost.”

Meanwhile, Huey-Song You, Chairman of WaterPark said: “Combining our proprietary technologies and industry expertise with Gradiant’s total water and digital solutions, we will help advanced manufacturing facilities worldwide best manage their water.”

The acquisition strengthens Gradiant’s portfolio of proprietary technologies and applications expertise in industrial water, specifically high-rate biological wastewater, advanced oxidation, and ultrapure water.

Gradiant’s full range of technologies and end-to-end solutions will also become accessible to the leading manufacturers of Taiwan’s advanced industries that WaterPark serves.

Existing semiconductor and microelectronics clients of the combined business include the world’s most established brands such as Global Foundries, Micron, Intel, TSMC, UMC, AUO, and Chimei.

— Bernama