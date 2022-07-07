Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM57.33 billion from RM68.31 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM32.03 billion from RM40.03 billion previously. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system declined to RM57.33 billion from RM68.31 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM32.03 billion from RM40.03 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for five conventional money market tenders, three Qard tenders, one reverse repo tender and a Commodity Murabahah Programme (CMP) tender.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM57.3 billion conventional money market tender and a RM32 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

It revised the conventional overnight tender to RM60.4 billion from RM55.7 billion.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama