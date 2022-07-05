KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at mid-afternoon due to lacklustre trading.

At 3.27pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.48 of-a-point easier at 1,437.04 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,437.52.

The benchmark index opened 4.35 points higher at 1,441.87.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 439 to 302, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,084 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.44 billion units worth RM740.56 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.40, CIMB gained two sen to RM5.05, TNB rose three sen to RM7.94, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.60 and RM9.12, respectively, while IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank fell two sen each to RM6.41 and RM20.46, respectively.

Of the actives, Orgabio increased three sen to 34 sen, Reach Energy and Widad were flat at five sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, while Top Glove shed three sen to 94.5 sen and Yong Tai inched down half-a-sen 8.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index fell 1.83 points to 10,224.21, FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 8.22 points to 10,345.55, FBM 70 appreciated 13.41 points to 12,307.44, FBM ACE trimmed 53.96 points to 4,663.49, and FBMT 100 Index edged up 0.03 of-a-point to 9,973.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 16.66 points to 16,056.47, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.29 of-a-point to 180.49, and the Plantation Index eased 67.53 points to 6,823.06. — Bernama