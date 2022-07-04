The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen inside Sasana Kajang in Kuala Lumpur June 24,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was slightly lower to RM47.39 billion from RM48.21 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it fell to RM29.20 billion from RM32.76 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for three conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM46.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM29.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama