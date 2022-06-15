At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.88 points to 1,473.40 from yesterday's close of 1,481.28. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 ― Bursa Malaysia snapped its gains yesterday to open lower in early trade today as investors remained cautious amid mixed trading activities on Wall Street and regional markets overnight, a dealer said.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.88 points to 1,473.40 from yesterday's close of 1,481.28.

The benchmark index opened 0.40 points lower at 1,480.88.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 181 to 117, while 211 counters were unchanged, 1,770 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 184.58 million units worth RM69.50 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, in a note, said sentiment on the local bourse may remain tepid ahead of the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

“While the market sentiment may remain cautious, investors may look out for bargain-hunting opportunities in REITs, consumer, and banking stocks,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.67, Public Bank lost two sen to RM4.49, Petronas Chemicals stayed flat at RM9.66, IHH Healthcare inched down four sen to RM6.26, while CIMB rose two sen to RM5.01.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy increased half-a-sen to five sen, Unitrade eased half-a-sen to 29.5 sen, LGMS added two sen to 80 sen, while Fintech stayed flat at one sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 40.84 points lower at 10,530.73, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 47.22 points to 10,755.99, the FBM 70 advanced 8.70 points to 12,730.24, the FBM ACE trimmed 3.92 points to 4,935.66, and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 40.32 points to 10,247.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 34.11 points to 16,219.79, the Plantation Index shed 25.19 points to 7,525.12, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.09 points easier at 189.35. ― Bernama