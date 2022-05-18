Bursa Malaysia ends higher for third straight day

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended higher for the third consecutive trading session today on continuous nibbling in selected heavyweights including financial services, consumer, and oil and gas stocks.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.31 points or 0.40 per cent to 1,554.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,548.60.

The benchmark index, which opened 5.55 points better at 1,554.15, moved between 1,547.47 and 1,558.89 throughout the day.

Market breadth was mixed with decliners leading advancers 464 to 460, while 437 counters were unchanged, 894 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Total turnover dwindled to 3.74 billion units worth RM2.25 billion from 5.51 billion units worth RM2.79 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said regionally, the key indices closed broadly higher buoyed by China’s easing of its weeks-long Covid-19 lockdowns and gradually reopens businesses, and positive retail sales data from the United States.

Singapore’s Straits Times rose 1.01 per cent to 3,234.08, Japan’s Nikkei bagged 0.94 per cent to 26,911.20, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.20 per cent to 20,644.28, and South Korea’s Kospi increased 0.21 per cent to 2,625.98.

“On the domestic front, we expect the local market to continue its uptrend due to improved market sentiment while Malaysian equities’ valuations are still cheaper as compared with regional peers, hence offer better potential upsides for foreign investors.

“However, investors should stay alert on the increasing market volatility and uncertainty,” he told Bernama.

As such, Thong said the FBM KLCI is expected to trade within the 1,545-1,565 range for the remaining week.

“Technically, the immediate resistance is at 1,570 and support at 1,540,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.99, Public Bank gained eight sen to RM4.61, IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM6.46, CIMB increased one sen to RM5.07, while Petronas Chemicals fell four sen to RM9.98.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 7.5 sen, Techna-X fell three sen to five sen, Serba Dinamik eased half-a-sen to 16 sen, Yong Tai dropped 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen, while SMTrack perked up two sen to nine sen.

Among the top gainers, Nestle advanced RM1.60 to RM134.40, Hong Leong Bank put on 46 sen to RM21.20, PPB rose 38 sen to RM16.92, Malaysia Airports bagged 36 sen to RM6.56, and Texchem surged 25 sen to RM3.40.

On the index board, the FBM ACE dropped 40.87 points to 5,322.37, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 6.39 points to 11,542.88, while the FBM Emas Index advanced 40.20 points to 11,100.61, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 42.63 points to 10,767.71, and the FBM 70 gained 47.78 points to 13,186.63.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 37.43 points to 8,222.76 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.44 points lower at 198.98, but the Financial Services Index jumped 132.42 points to 16,666.91.

The Main Market volume shrank to 2.79 billion shares worth RM2.06 billion from 4.72 billion shares worth RM2.59 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover improved to 300.87 million units valued at RM55.87 million versus 271.92 million units valued at RM55.55 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume increased to 642.73 million units worth RM138.67 million from 514.40 million units worth RM144.57 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 256.37 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (351.30 million), construction (81.51 million), technology (245.30 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (72.21 million), property (272.68 million), plantation (39.81 million), REITs (9.36 million), closed/fund (43,500), energy (1.34 billion), healthcare (46.30 million), telecommunications and media (38.48 million), transportation and logistics (23.95 million), and utilities (17.91 million). — Bernama