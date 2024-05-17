SHANGHAI, May 17 ― Shares of Chinese property developers rose in early trade today, ahead of a press conference later in the day by China's housing and financial regulators regarding policies to ensure housing delivery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index climbed 1.5 per cent by 0155 GMT, while China's CSI 300 Real Estate index was up 0.1 per cent after opening 1.2 per cent higher.

Property shares had jumped earlier this week as Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that China was considering a plan for local governments across the country to buy millions of unsold homes from distressed companies to ease a protracted property crisis.

Advertisement

Major property developer China Vanke advanced 0.2 per cent today, adding 8.5 per cent so far in the week. Defaulted private developer Fantasia surged 19 per cent, expanding its weekly gain to 115 per cent.

China's Real Estate index has gained 5 per cent so far in the week.

China's property sector slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021. Since 2022, waves of policy measures have failed to turn around the sector, which represents around a fifth of the economy and remains a major drag on consumer spending and confidence.

Advertisement

China's new home prices fell at the fastest monthly pace in more than nine years in April, as intensified efforts by authorities to prop up the ailing property sector show few signs of paying off, official data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. ― Reuters