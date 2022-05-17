Thai AirAsia records average load factor of 73pc in Q1

An AirAsia plane prepares for take-off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 17 — Thai AirAsia Co Ltd (TAA) recorded an average of 73 per cent load factor in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), following an easing of travel restrictions and the launch of more international routes.

In a statement today, Asia Aviation Public Co Ltd (AAV), a major shareholder of TAA, said passengers served in Q1 2022 also rose by 48 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1.45 million, propelling the average fare by 7 per cent y-o-y to 1,018 baht (RM129) per passenger.

It said the cost of sales and services rose in line with the increase in flights, the average fuel price hiked by 61 per cent y-o-y, and selling and administrative expenses increased by 21 per cent, following commission fees and related fees stemming from the company’s fundraising.

“Positively, passenger numbers have shown signs of a steady increase for Q2 as the government eases restrictions and entry requirements to sustain international tourist arrivals, allowing TAA to continue to add routes and flight frequencies.

“For 2022, TAA is targeting to serve 10.4 million guests, with a 78 per cent average load factor, 90 per cent on-time performance rate and to end the year with a fleet of 53 aircraft in operation,” it said.

For Q2 2022, TAA said it would continually be launching campaigns, emphasising the SUPER+ that offers unlimited free flights across Thailand and Asean throughout the year, free deliveries from airasia food, and flight cancellation coverage.

Earlier, AAV announced its operational results for Q1, recording 2.09 billion baht in total revenue and a loss of 2.37 billion baht.

Meanwhile, AAV and Thai AirAsia Co Ltd chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said clear signs of recovery in the tourism sector were seen in Q1 2022, as entry restrictions into Thailand were eased while the Covid-19 pre-flight testing requirement was removed at the start of Q2 2022.

“TAA seized the opportunity during this period to resume both domestic and international routes, adding 11,002 flights, up by 32 per cent from the same period last year.

“We plan to launch even more international routes throughout the Asean and South Asian markets in anticipation of the pent-up demand among foreign travellers to visit Thailand,” he said.

Recently, TAA commenced flights to eight countries, including 19 routes, covering Maldives, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Laos.

“TAA is forging ahead with its robust and sustainable growth plan, gradually adding seats and flights as the situation allows.

“We believe we will be able to fully fuel the international expansion in the coming quarters, resuming both familiar routes and adding newer choices, including routes to Japan,” he said. — Bernama