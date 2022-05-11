Bursa Malaysia mixed in early trade

On the broader market, however, losers surpassed gainers 210 to 152, while 250 counters were unchanged, 1,631 untraded and 14 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed in early trade today, driven by renewed buying interest amid cautious sentiment arising from Wall Street’s performance, a dealer said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.45 points to 1,557.03 from yesterday’s close of 1,554.58.

The index opened 0.9 of-a-point higher at 1,555.48.

On the broader market, however, losers surpassed gainers 210 to 152, while 250 counters were unchanged, 1,631 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 310.77 million shares worth RM111.02 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said investors are expected to continue buying the dip ahead of the earnings season despite volatility on Wall Street overnight.

“Overall market sentiment may be tested by concerns over the impact of Cukai Makmur (prosperity tax) to corporate results and the upcoming Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) interest rate decision due later today,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM9.40, Public Bank was one sen higher at RM4.65, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM9.91, while IHH Healthcare lost two sen to RM6.41.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance inched up one sen to 12.5 sen, while Serba Dinamik fell 1.5 sen to six sen, Techna-X slid half-a-sen to 11 sen, and Bumi Armada gave up one sen to 41 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index increased 5.37 points to 11,115.83, FBMT 100 Index gained 6.79 points to 10,794.28, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 0.19 of-a-point higher at 11,548.73, while FBM ACE shed 23.51 points to 5,349.57 and FBM 70 dipped 33.40 points to 13,267.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 27.87 points to 16,688.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.03 of-a-point lower at 197.13, and the Plantation Index added 34.15 points to 8,180.25. — Bernama