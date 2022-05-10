Selangor Accelerator Programme 2022 introduces health technology as new theme, says Sidec CEO

SHAH ALAM, May 10 — Selangor Accelerator Programme (SAP), a programme to develop and empower startup companies, introduces health technology as a new element of its organisation this year.

Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping said the annual Selangor programme has made a comeback with a fifth cohort themed ‘Clean Zero, Sustainability & Circular Economy’ with the addition of the new element with agricultural technology (agritech), green technology (greentech), smart cities and banking technology (fintech).

Yong said registration for SAP opens today and companies with innovative and creative solutions are welcome to join the programme which would be conducted hybrid (online and field) comprising modules consisting 10 workshops, three pitching clinics, five office hours coaching sessions, the semi-final stage and demonstration day.

“Those who are interested are encouraged to submit applications before the closing date of June 13 and visit https://www.sidec.my/sap2022/ for more information. A total of 30 shortlisted start-up companies will start the programme from June 30 to Sept 9,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating further, he said the introduction of the theme of health technology as a new element in this year’s programme is due to the epidemic that had pushed the technology to play a bigger and more important role in the healthcare industry in Malaysia and globally.

“The advent of technology-based health services has changed the way people emphasise their healthcare needs,” he said.

Yong said the intensive and structured three-month programme is supported by the Selangor government with Affin Bank as the main sponsor and longtime partner to provide a platform to start new knowledge and increase potential.

“This programme aims to develop and empower budding pioneer companies, especially in Selangor, as well as provide the support and guidance they need to obtain matching funding based on the needs and background of the companies,” he said.

Yong said that since 2018, SAP has nurtured 120 pioneering budding companies with about 34 per cent of SAP alumni having successfully raised funds in improving their business performance. — Bernama