MPay: Major shareholder Azizan’s comments on BNM's digital bank licenses award are personal opinion

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — ManagePay Systems Bhd (MPay) clarified that its major shareholder, Datuk Azizan Osman, comments on the Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) digital bank licences award decision was his own opinion and not the management.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said as a major shareholder, Azizan is also not directly involved in the management and operations of the company.

It said MPay believed that BNM has conducted a thorough and transparent selection process before announcing the list of five selected digital bank licensees.

“The existence of these five digital bank licensees will simultaneously change the landscape that encompasses the financial system and digital economy that is evolving today.

“MPay is also pleased to work with any digital bank licensee if given the opportunity in the future,” it added.

On April 29, BNM announced the list of five recipients of digital banking licences and Azizan commented that it is not fairly awarded to Bumiputera-owned companies. — Bernama