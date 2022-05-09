Bursa Malaysia extends decline on persistent selling

Bursa Malaysia extended its decline to end lower today in tandem with regional weakness, with persistent selling mainly on plantation, industrial products and services, as well as technology stocks, a dealer said. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Bursa Malaysia extended its decline to end lower today in tandem with regional weakness, with persistent selling mainly on plantation, industrial products and services, as well as technology stocks, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dipped 15.16 points to 1,549.18 from last Friday’s close of 1,564.34.

The barometer index, which opened 0.54 of-a-point lower at 1,563.80 to record its intraday high, hit a low of 1,546.64 in the late afternoon session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 827 to 183, while 333 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Total turnover increased to 3.22 billion units worth RM2.03 billion versus 3.10 billion units worth RM2.43 billion last Friday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the key regional markets were weaker, save for Shanghai, following the negative cue from Wall Street last Friday.

“Moreover, the tightening lockdown in Shanghai, China weighed on investor sentiment as this may have impacted the global economic growth,” he told Bernama.

On the domestic front, he noted that the FBM KLCI has broken its 1,580 and 1,550 support in two consecutive trading days.

“We believe the market undertone will remain cautious amid weak regional performance although bargain-hunting activities may prevail,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals declined 20 sen to RM10, Press Metal Aluminium fell 18 sen to RM5.20, while IOI Corporation and Sime Darby Plantation both slipped 17 sen to RM4.39 and RM4.92, respectively.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik slid 24 sen to 11 sen, Euro Holdings dipped 3.5 sen to 19 sen, Techna-X inched down half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, PUC was one sen lower at five sen, and Hibiscus Petroleum eased 3.0 sen to RM1.37.

Across the index board, the FBM ACE shed 114.25 points to 5,383.01, the FBM 70 dipped 161.52 points to 13,224.55, the FBM Emas Index slid 121.95 points to 11,083.61, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 111.21 points to 10,744.30, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 165.78 points to 11,527.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 67.79 points to 16,608.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.91 points lower at 200.19, and the Plantation Index declined 281.67 points to 8,251.43.

The Main Market volume rose to 2.40 billion shares worth RM1.90 billion compared with 1.82 billion shares worth RM2.24 billion last Friday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 207.99 million units valued at RM21.89 million from 348.95 million units valued at RM61.01 million previously.

The ACE Market volume shrank to 613.79 million shares worth RM107.08 million versus 932.12 million shares worth RM130.62 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 341.26 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (446.53 million), construction (117.56 million), technology (137.07 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (68.89 million), property (115.73 million), plantation (81.53 million), REITs (13.87 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (955.77 million), healthcare (33.60 million), telecommunications and media (30.12 million), transportation and logistics (23.53 million), and utilities (28.99 million). — Bernama