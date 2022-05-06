Bursa ends lower for second day running

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 767 to 274 while 367 counters were unchanged, 830 untraded, and 16 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Bursa Malaysia finished lower for the second consecutive day today with the benchmark composite index declining 1.17 per cent, dragged down mainly by plantation, gaming and technology stocks, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) narrowed 18.64 points to end at 1,564.34 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,582.98.

The barometer index opened 8.83 points lower at 1,574.15 and moved between 1,563.93 and 1,578.54 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 767 to 274 while 367 counters were unchanged, 830 untraded, and 16 others suspended.

Total turnover increased to 3.10 billion units worth RM2.43 billion from 2.68 billion units worth RM2.38 billion on Thursday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said key regional markets also trended lower following heavy sell-down on Wall Street overnight.

“As for the local bourse, despite the cautious market undertone, we expect bargain hunting to prevail, given the cheap valuations of local stocks, continuous inflow of foreign investors, and improving macroeconomic situation in the country,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and CIMB gained one sen to RM9.0 and RM5.12, respectively, while Public Bank lost four sen to RM4.59, Petronas Chemicals eased 10 sen to RM10.20, and Sime Darby Plantation gave up 18 sen to RM5.09.

Of the actives, both Xox and Metronic Global fell half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, while AT Systematization, Techna-X and PUC Bhd were unchanged at 1.5 sen, 12 sen and six sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM 70 reduced 237.48 points to 13,386.07, FBM Emas Index dropped 144.21 points to 11,205.56, FBMT 100 Index decreased 144.00 points to 10,855.51, FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 206.25 points to 11,693.75, and FBM ACE slumped 77.30 points to 5,497.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 35.49 points to 16,675.83, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 4.69 points lower at 204.10, and the Plantation Index dwindled 230.84 points to 8,533.10.

The Main Market volume strengthened to 1.82 billion shares worth RM2.24 billion compared with 1.71 billion shares worth RM2.17 billion on Thursday.

The turnover for warrants narrowed to 348.95 million units valued at RM61.01 million from 378.02 million units valued at RM69.70 million.

The ACE Market volume widened to 932.12 million shares worth RM130.62 million versus 595.41 million shares worth RM142.07 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 325.57 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (477.57 million), construction (88.41 million), technology (149.40 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (99.55 million), property (173.50 million), plantation (66.54 million), REITs (12.03 million), closed/fund (1,000), energy (287.32 million), healthcare (38.40 million), telecommunications and media (37.22 million), transportation and logistics (35.74 million), and utilities (33.53 million). — Bernama