Maybank’s Farid clocks out as president and CEO after nine years

Maybank Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias speaking during Maybank Q2 press conference at Menara Maybank August 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Datuk Seri Abdul Farid Alias has signed off as Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) group president and chief executive officer (CEO) after helming the bank for almost nine years.

In a statement, Maybank said it was a memorable send-off with over 100 Maybankers across the various sectors of the bank gathering at the lobby of Menara Maybank, with social distancing measures in place, to bid him farewell and capture some last group shots as he did a final lap around the banking hall and lobby area.

He then made his way down the escalator to the GM carpark of Menara Maybank, where he was greeted by his senior leadership team who individually bade him farewell, the bank said.

He will be succeeded by Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli as the banking group’s president and CEO effective May 1, 2022. — Bernama