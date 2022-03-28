MIDF Research: Bursa Malaysia records total inflows of RM565.6m last week

Foreign investors turned net sellers at -RM8.6 million today when the market reopened last week, ending its 30-day streak of net buying, but turned net buyers again for the rest of the week. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Foreign investors and local retailers were net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the week ended March 25, which saw a total net inflow of RM565.6 million while net inflows from foreign investors amounted to RM525.8 million, MIDF Research said.

In its equity strategy report today, the investment bank said international funds have been net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for 10 out of 12 weeks, with a net inflow of RM6.12 billion year-to-date.

Foreign investors turned net sellers at -RM8.6 million today when the market reopened last week, ending its 30-day streak of net buying, but turned net buyers again for the rest of the week.

The largest foreign inflows were recorded on Thursday at RM176.5 million and Tuesday at RM134.3 million and Friday at RM114.5 million.

For last week, local institutions ended its 31-day net selling streak on Monday with a net buy of RM58.3 million before turning net sellers again from Tuesday to Friday.

The largest net outflow was recorded on Tuesday at RM225.2 million, Thursday at RM191.7 million and followed by Wednesday at RM105 million.

“Overall, local institutions were net sellers at US$565.5 million,” MIDF Research said.

Meanwhile, retailer movements were mixed last week with three days of net selling and two days of net buying, culminating with a net buying position for the week at RM39.9 million.

Retailers were net sellers on Monday at RM49.8 million, Wednesday at RM4 million and Friday at RM12.4 million, but turned net buyers on Tuesday at RM90.94 million and Thursday at RM15.21 million.

In terms of participation, only local institutions saw an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) by +5.74 per cent, while foreign investors and local institutions recorded declines of -61.77 per cent and -8.87 per cent, respectively.

“On a year-to-date basis, local institutions were net sellers to the tune of RM6.61 billion while local retailers were net buyers at RM492.8 million,” MIDF Research said.

Last week, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd registered the highest net money inflow of RM2.4 million. However, its share price was -1.57 pe cent lower for the week, underperforming the local bourse which had a +0.76 per cent weekly increase.

Meanwhile, Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd saw the largest net money outflow of -RM6.24 million last week with its stock price ended +2.13 per cent higher for the week, outperforming FBM KLCI which was +0.76 per cent higher during the week under review. — Bernama