Bursa Malaysia remains low at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 5.53 points to 1,577.16 from 1,582.69 yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained low at mid-morning as profit-taking activities continued amidst weaker sentiment in the regional markets, dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 5.53 points to 1,577.16 from 1,582.69 yesterday.

The index opened 2.75 points lower at 1,579.94.

Market breadth stayed negative with losers leading gainers 631 to 237, while 328 counters were unchanged, 1,052 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.72 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Bursa heavyweights Maybank declined 10 sen to RM8.70, Public Bank and CIMB eased three sen to RM4.34 and RM5.54, respectively, IHH Healthcare lost four sen to RM6.35, while Petronas Chemicals added two sen to RM9.14.

As for the actives, Genting Bhd shed seven sen to RM4.63, Malakoff Corporation slid half-a-sen to 72 sen and Dialog Group slipped two sen to RM2.68.

On the index board, FBM ACE erased 76.76 points to 6,093.13, FBM 70 declined 123.65 points to 13,512.14, FBM Emas Index inched down 52.52 points to 11,269.25, FBMT 100 Index was 51.67 points lower at 10,943.84, and FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 31.54 points to 11,960.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 106.77 points to 16,308.07, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.09 of-a-point to 207.74, while the Plantation Index improved 60.31 points to 7,846.13. ― Bernama