Bursa Malaysia opens higher, lifted by sustained buying interest from foreign funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Bursa Malaysia has extended its uptrend to open higher today, lifted by sustained buying interest from foreign funds despite the volatility on the Wall Street overnight, a dealer said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 9.17 points to 1,612.37 from 1,603.20 at yesterday's close, after opening 6.72 points higher at 1,609.92.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 242 to 169, while 279 counters were unchanged, 1,548 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 352.10 million units worth RM225.77 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the local bourse is expected to maintain its positive note as buying momentum may persist over the well-contained volatility on Wall Street.

“The lower liners are expected to remain supported by the ongoing batch of corporate earnings reports that may provide some pockets of trading opportunities over the near term,” it said in a note.

Bursa heavyweights KL Kepong advanced 92 sen to RM26.52, Sime Darby Plantation firmed 10 sen to RM4.74, MISC added 12 sen to RM7.11, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.72, while Public Bank lost one sen to RM4.40.

As for the actives, Vortex Consolidated gained 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange stayed flat at RM1.27, and SMTrack eased one sen to 21.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE improved 28.82 points to 6,304.88, FBM 70 put on 15.72 points to 13,773.09, FBM Emas Index bagged 50.90 points to 11,492.84, FBMT 100 Index advanced 52.52 points to 11,180.72, and FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 67.02 points to 12,237.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 36.37 points to 16,533.75, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.29 of-a-point better at 213.09, and the Plantation Index rose 140.06 points to 7,812.10. ― Bernama