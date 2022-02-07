STMicroelectronics contributes RM5b to Malaysia’s exports, says senior minister

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press during a visit to the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort vaccination centre in Penang June 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

TANGKAK, Feb 7 — Semiconductor company STMicroelectronics Sdn Bhd contributes over RM5 billion worth of exports to the country every year, said Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Mohamed Azmin noted that the company, which focuses on the automotive and 5G sectors, has a workforce of 4,400 people, of which the majority are local workers.

“The country’s international trade performance in 2021 remained good and the momentum will continue as reflected in the rising demand for our goods and services which are of high quality and fulfil international standards.

“The reason I came here today is to acknowledge the important role played by the semiconductor industry, including STMicroelectronics, which has made major contributions to the country’s economic growth every year and this will continue,” he told reporters here after visiting the company’s factory in the Tanjung Agas Industrial Area.

The Member of Parliament of Gombak also expressed hope that local companies will build on their strengths and help in the economic recovery.

“We hope that they continue to strengthen through the National Investment Aspirations initiative, which focuses on five sectors, namely electrical and electronics (E&E), pharmaceutical, digital economy, aerospace, and chemicals.

“We also want to focus on the bigger framework of the environmental, social and governance agenda so that our products and services fulfil international requirements,” he added.

On January 24, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) identified the five sectors under the NIA initiative in a bid to attract more foreign investors. — Bernama