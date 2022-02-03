Bursa Malaysia opens higher

Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning, lifted by buying momentum in selected heavyweights.

At 9.12am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 4.71 points to 1516.98 from 1,512.27 at Monday’s close after opening 3.65 points higher at 1515.92.

Bursa Malaysia resumes trade after closing for the Chinese New Year holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 237 to 107, while 220 counters were unchanged, 1,642 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 237.77 million units worth RM120.53 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd expects market sentiment to stage a rebound after closing lower on Monday but the upside could be capped over the near term with lower trading activities following the Chinese New Year break.

“On a side note, investors may eye on the US, Malaysia and Eurozone’s Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) which will be released today,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights Maybank advanced six sen to RM8.33, Sime Darby Plantation and Inari Amertron both increased nine sen to RM3.53 and RM3.39, respectively, and Genting Malaysia strengthened five sen to RM2.78.

As for the actives, G3 Global remained flat at eight sen, Dagang Nexchange inched up three sen to 97 sen, and OCR Group rose 1.5 sen to 15 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE improved 50.92 points to 6,141.13, while FBM 70 firmed 87.94 points to 13,470.40, FBM Emas Index added 42.02 points to 10,914.25, FBMT 100 Index gained 41.13 points to 10,610.04, and FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 39.76 points to 11,608.86.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 65.01 points to 15,758.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.08 of-a-point lower at 201.25, and the Plantation Index advanced 35.79 points to 6,571.26. — Bernama