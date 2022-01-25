Tanco’s unit secures two ECRL subcontract works worth RM41.5m

A general view of construction site of the East Coast Rail Link project in Bentong, Pahang January 13, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Tanco Holdings Bhd’s (Tanco) subsidiary, Tanco Builders Sdn Bhd (TBSB), has bagged two contracts worth RM41.5 million for subcontract works of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project from Sri Medan Holding Sdn Bhd.

In a statement today, Tanco said the contracts consisted of the construction and completion of subgrade works for Section 2 of the rail link which borders Kelantan and Terengganu and the construction and completion of structure works for eight bridges in Besut and Setiu, Terengganu.

It said the construction work on the first project is scheduled to start on February 8, 2022 and is due for completion within 31 months from the commencement date while the second project’s commencement date is pending confirmation from the main contractor, China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd.

Tanco Holdings group managing director Datuk Seri Andrew Tan said the company would be aggressively pursuing more construction contracts in the coming year which included the ECRL and private sector works.

“We aim to secure contracts worth some RM200 million by the end of 2022,” he added. — Bernama