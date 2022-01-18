Report: Canada terminates contract with Supermax over forced labour allegations

Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Supermax Corp Bhd following allegations of forced labour against the glove manufacturer, according to a Reuters report today that cited the country’s public services and procurement department. — Picture via Supermax

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Supermax Corp Bhd following allegations of forced labour against the glove manufacturer, according to a Reuters report today that cited the country’s public services and procurement department.

The country had halted imports of rubber gloves produced by Supermax in November last year, after making a decision to determine its next steps following an audit report over the company’s labour practices.

“Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves,” the department told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“Forced labour is a significant and unacceptable problem in global supply chains, and we take all allegations of such conduct very seriously,” the Canadian department had said on its website in November 2021. “The government of Canada is committed to ensuring that it does not do business with companies that employ unethical practices, either directly or within their supply chains.”

Meanwhile, Bernama’s attempt to reach the company was unsuccessful. — Bernama