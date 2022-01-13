Metronic Global inks 25-year solar photovoltaic deal with Technology PP Industries

Metronic Global signed a solar power purchase agreement with Technology PP Industries (Northern) Sdn Bhd under a solar leasing model in Kedah, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Metronic Global Bhd has signed a solar power purchase agreement (SPPA) with Technology PP Industries (Northern) Sdn Bhd under a solar leasing model in Kedah.

The company said the SPPA was secured by its 70 per cent owned subsidiary, Sinaran PPA Sdn Bhd, which will develop, finance, design, construct, test, commission, own, operate, and maintain a solar photovoltaic (PV) generating facility with a capacity of approximately 3,121 kilowatts peak (kWp) in Sungai Petani to generate and deliver solar PV energy to Technology PP.

“Subject to the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent for the construction and installation of the facility and the commercial operation of the facility, the SPPA shall take effect for 25 years from the commercial operation date of the facility,” the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In a separate announcement, the group said Sinaran PPA has also signed an SPPA with Wang You Polymer Industries Sdn Bhd to develop, finance, design, construct, test, commission, own, operate, and maintain a solar PV generating facility with a capacity of approximately 1,000 kWp in Gurun, Kedah.

According to the group, both agreements are expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of Metronic.

As closing today, Metronic’s share price stood at two sen with 987,900 million units transacted. — Bernama