MPOB: Crude palm oil stocks fall in Dec 2021 on lower production, export

The MPOB said overall, stocks slipped 12.88 per cent to 1.58 million tonnes from 1.82 million tonnes previously. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) stocks for December 2021 fell 11.89 per cent to 830,339 tonnes from 942,354 tonnes in the previous month on lower production and export, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

The world’s second-largest palm oil producer’s end-December processed palm oil inventory also declined 13.95 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 752,701 tonnes from 874,707 tonnes, an MPOB statement said today.

As for production, CPO output decreased 11.26 per cent to 1.45 million tonnes from 1.63 million tonnes in November.

Palm kernel output dropped 9.8 per cent to 350,493 tonnes from 388,562 tonnes in the preceding month, the board said, adding that crude palm kernel oil production was 6.15 per cent lower at 168,529 tonnes from 179,565 tonnes in November.

Meanwhile, the MPOB said palm oil exports was down by 3.48 per cent m-o-m to 1.41 million tonnes in December versus 1.47 million tonnes in November, while palm kernel oil exports dropped 23.31 per cent m-o-m to 94,329 tonnes versus 123,005 tonnes a month ago.

“Oleochemical exports also inched down 1.71 per cent m-o-m to 241,088 tonnes from 245,273 tonnes while biodiesel exports shrank 76.55 per cent m-o-m to 13,371 tonnes from 57,033 tonnes,” it said. — Bernama