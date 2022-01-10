Foreign investors dispose of RM62.15m net of local equities in first week of 2022

MIDF Research said foreign investors bought RM37.35 million net of local equities on Monday, with retailers and local institutions as net sellers amounted to -RM19.28 million and -RM18.08 million, respectively. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Foreign investors turned net sellers in the first week of 2022 with an outflow of -RM62.15 million net of local equities compared with RM17.77 million net of local equities acquired in the preceding week, said MIDF Research.

It said foreign investors bought RM37.35 million net of local equities today, with retailers and local institutions as net sellers amounted to -RM19.28 million and -RM18.08 million, respectively.

“Foreigners were net sellers on Thursday and Friday, where combined outflow recorded was -RM141.01 million. This had reversed the total inflow observed from Monday till Wednesday.

“The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Monday at RM37.35 million and the smallest inflow was on Wednesday at only RM19.16 million,” MIDF said in its Equity Research today.

Throughout the first week of 2022, retailers were active sellers except on Thursday which saw an inflow of RM37.61 million.

“The largest net outflow was on Friday and smallest on Tuesday to the tune of -RM24.00 million and -RM15.06 million respectively,” said the research house.

According to MIDF, local institutions finished strong as net buyers at RM103.84 million last week while retailers and foreign investors were net sellers at -RM41.69 million and -RM62.15 million.

“The market saw local institutions as net buyers last week, except on Monday and Tuesday.

“The largest net buying was recorded on Thursday at RM83.17 million and largest net selling was on Monday at -RM18.08 million,” it added.

In terms of participation, MIDF noted that retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 21.18 per cent, 3.00 per cent and 19.16 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value (ADTV). — Bernama