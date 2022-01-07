Bursa Malaysia rebounds at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.12 points to 1,536.48 from yesterday’s closing of 1,533.36. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Bursa Malaysia has recouped its earlier losses to end the morning trading session on a high note, buoyed by improved risk appetite for small capitalisation stocks and selected heavyweights.

The index, which opened 1.46 points better at 1,534.81, moved between 1,531.54 and 1,536.99 throughout the session.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 408 to 364, while 379 counters were unchanged, 1,122 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.21 billion units valued at RM904.04 million.

A dealer said Asian equities were mixed ahead of the release of the United States non-farm payrolls data, which measures the country's employment rate and its potential for economic recovery.

Back home, heavyweights Public Bank bagged three sen to RM4.15, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare gained two sen each to RM8.75 and RM6.78, respectively, CIMB added one sen to RM5.44, while Maybank trimmed two sen to RM8.28.

Of the actives, MQ Technology picked up four sen to 10.5 sen, DGB inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, SMTrack rose one sen to 29 sen, while AT Systematization was flat at three sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 18.89 points higher at 11,177.8, FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 20.01 points to 12,015.91, FBMT 100 Index improved 19.84 points to 10,866.27, FBM ACE advanced 52.02 points to 6,634.0 and FBM 70 went up 16.81 points to 14,319.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 32.0 points to 15,653.2, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.13 of-a-point to 201.26, while the Plantation Index appreciated 40.65 points to 6,643.62. ― Bernama