Bursa Malaysia firmer at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.09 points to 1,537.45 from 1,533.36 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session firmer, backed by persistent buying momentum in selected heavyweights, led by IOI Corp.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.09 points to 1,537.45 from 1,533.36 at yesterday’s close.

IOI Corp rose 2.4 per cent to RM3.84 with 626,800 shares traded amidst firmer crude palm oil and crude oil prices. The plantation stock contributed 1.006 points to the rise in the composite index.

On the broader market, gainers beat decliners 441 to 379, while 393 counters were unchanged, 1,060 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.67 billion units worth RM1.09 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank bagged three sen to RM4.15, Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM8.79, CIMB gained two sen to RM5.45, while Maybank trimmed three sen to RM8.27 and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM6.75.

Of the actives, MQ Technology earned 3.5 sen to 10 sen, SMTrack added one sen to 29 sen, Sersol picked up four sen to 48.5 sen, while AT Systematization and DGB were both flat at three sen each.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 22.72 points firmer at 11,181.62, the FBMT 100 Index earned 23.41 points to 10,869.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 24.19 points to 12,020.1, the FBM ACE advanced 78.27 points to 6,660.25 and the FBM 70 gained 7.14 points to 14,309.84.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 39.43 points to 15,660.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.66 of-a-point to 201.79, and the Plantation Index garnered 58.35 points to 6,661.32. ― Bernama