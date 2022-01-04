Stats Dept: Nov 2021 export, import unit value indices grow 1.3pc and 1pc respectively

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Malaysia’s monthly export and import unit value indices for November 2021 recorded positive growths of 1.3 per cent and 1.0 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Malaysia’s monthly export and import unit value indices for November 2021 recorded positive growths of 1.3 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s total trade registered an upward trend, increasing 1.5 per cent in November 2021 compared to the previous month.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said export value shrank 1.9 per cent to RM112.2 billion in the same month, reflected by deterioration in the exports of manufactured goods (-12.3 per cent), inedible crude materials (-4.7 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (-4.3 per cent).

“On the other hand, imports grew 5.9 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) in November 2021 amounted to RM93.3 billion,” he said in an external trade indices report released today.

Mohd Uzir said the increment was contributed by increases in the imports of manufactured goods (+12.8 per cent), chemicals (+12.6 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (+4.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, he said trade value declined 28.1 per cent m-o-m amounted to RM18.9 billion.

“The export unit value index grew 1.3 per cent in November 2021 compared with the previous month, contributed by increases in the index of mineral fuels (+5.4 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (+1.1 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (+0.4 per cent),” he said.

In the same month, Mohd Uzir said the export volume index fell 3.2 per cent, reflected by deterioration in the index of manufactured goods (-12.1 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (-4.7 per cent), and mineral fuels (-3.5 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted export volume index rose 6.3 per cent from 152.6 points to 162.2 points,” he noted.

On annual comparison, he said export unit value and volume index surged 16.8 per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively.

“The import unit value index also rose 1.0 per cent in November 2021 compared with the previous month, attributed to increases in the index of animal and vegetable oils and fats (+10.3 per cent), mineral fuels (+4.5 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (+0.4 per cent),” he said.

Likewise, Mohd Uzir said import volume index increased 4.8 per cent in November 2021 compared with the preceding month, contributed by increases in the index of manufactured goods (+12.6 per cent), chemicals (+12.4 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (+4.4 per cent).

“The seasonally adjusted import volume index in November 2021 climbed 5.8 per cent from 159.5 points to 168.7 points,” he said.

On a year-on-year basis, he pointed out that both import unit value and volume indices expanded 8.7 per cent and 27.1 per cent, respectively.

The DoSM reported Malaysia’s terms of trade edged up 0.3 per cent m-o-m to 107.0 points in November 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, it added that Malaysia’s terms of trade performance remained positive at 7.5 per cent from 99.6 points in November of previous year. ― Bernama