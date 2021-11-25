Short-term rates end stable on Bank Negara intervention

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Short-term interbank rates ended stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM39.40 billion from RM37.15 billion this morning, while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM18.41 billion from RM26.37 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for four conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender and a repo tender

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM39.40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.40 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one, two and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama