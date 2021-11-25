BSN committed to help affected B50 borrowers via Urus

People queue in front of a Bank Simpanan Nasional branch in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will help its affected B50 customers via the Financial Management and Resilience Programme (Urus), which is a cooperative effort between the banking industry and the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK).

BSN chief executive Jay Khairil said it is undeniable that many customers have been affected by the pandemic and need the support of banks.

“Through Urus, almost 300 thousand BSN customers from the B50 income group can get the help offered so that their financial situation is strengthened,” he said in a statement.

Urus is offered to B50 customers with a household income of up to RM5,880, encompassing an interest waiver for three months and a reduction in instalments for up to 24 months, along with a reduced interest rate.

During this period, customers with loans and credit cards without guarantee can also benefit from the lower interest charges.

Applications for Urus run from November 15 to January 31, 2022.

Apart from Urus, BSN is also continuing with its repayment aid programme and the Pemerkasa micro credit scheme.

For more information on the various aid initiatives available, please refer to www.bsn.com.my or call 1300-88-1900. — Bernama