OCK unit bags contract to implement broadband access service worth RM115.2m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — OCK Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary OCK Setia Engineering Sdn Bhd has bagged a contract to implement broadband access service through satellite connectivity project from Numix Engineering Sdn Bhd worth RM115.2 million.

Numix is an engineering company in Malaysia providing full turnkey satellite connectivity services such as very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) system for broadband data and voice communication.

“OCK shall project manage and be involved in the implementation of broadband access service through the satellite connectivity project at each of the locations stated in the contract,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The project is not expected to have any effect on the group’s gearing and substantial shareholdings but is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of OCK during the appointment period. — Bernama