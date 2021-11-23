Takaful Malaysia’s Q3 net profit slips to RM72.6m from RM82.6m

Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd’s net profit fell 12 per cent to RM72.6 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd’s net profit fell 12 per cent to RM72.6 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with RM82.6 million posted in the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review declined nine per cent to RM684.32 million versus RM753.47 million a year ago.

“The revenue decrease was mainly attributable to lower sales generated from the Family Takaful business,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On prospects, Takaful Malaysia said to sustain its market-leading position and to support business growth and customer-centricity, the group will strive to roll out more innovative strategies via the implementation of digitalisation strategies, online solutions and digital ecosystem.

This includes expansion of its distribution capabilities, strategic partnerships with leading Islamic banks and brand awareness initiatives. — Bernama