MISC makes debut on Dow Jones sustainability emerging markets index

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — MISC Bhd has made its debut as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) under the Emerging Markets category, making it the only Malaysian transportation sector company listed in DJSI Emerging Markets.

In a statement, the energy shipping firm said it is one of the three Malaysian companies listed in DJSI Emerging Markets globally.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Yee Yang Chien described the achievement as a significant milestone in MISC’s sustainability journey on a global scale and strengthens its commitment to raise the bar in sustainability performance.

“We believe that the advancement of our business should be balanced with the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles in various aspects of our strategy and operations and this makes good sense in order to create meaningful and sustainable value in the long term.

“Our decisions and actions in the years to come will continue to be structured around our sustainability agenda, driven by the concerted effort of our employees, businesses and partners, and guided by our aspiration of moving energy to build a better world,” he said.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index comprises emerging-market sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

It aims to represent the top 10 per cent of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

A total of 108 global companies are featured on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year. — Bernama