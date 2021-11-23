Lazada 11.11: Homegrown MSMEs and brands hit million-ringgit sales in one day

Top micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) exceeded the one-million-ringgit threshold in a single day, with top Malaysian homegrown brands seeing sales spike by more than 25 times compared to a typical day following Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale. — Lazada pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Top micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) exceeded the one-million-ringgit threshold in a single day, with top Malaysian homegrown brands seeing sales spike by more than 25 times compared to a typical day following Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale.

Lazada Malaysia said as the economy gradually recovers, local MSMEs continue to develop at a robust pace, with nearly one in every two newly onboarded businesses securing their first online customer within less than seven days after going live.

Chief operating officer Darren Rajaratnam said it was exciting to see local MSMEs and homegrown businesses embracing digitalisation and showing a healthy growth trend, from store set-up to their first sale and beyond.

“We are inspired by their resilience and will continue to support their growth by connecting them to our community of online shoppers,” he said in a statement today.

According to Lazada’s latest digital commerce confidence index (DCCI) report, 76 per cent of Southeast Asia’s online sellers stated that they are optimistic about future growth despite a challenging operating environment.

It saw a 24-time increase in local buyers on its platform during the first two hours of the 11.11 sale this year, compared to an average day during the same period, which served as a springboard for local businesses to gain new customers and accelerate their digital growth.

NeckPro founder, Koo Ye Fei, said this year is the mattress manufacturer’s fifth year participating in Lazada’s annual 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale and as always, its brand continues to offer great value to customers.

“In the recent 11.11, not only did we experience a phenomenal 25 times sales uplift compared to a normal day, we also further strengthened our brand by spreading awareness, winning new customers, and gaining market share on LazMall,” Koo said.

Being one of the first major e-commerce players in Malaysia that shaped the thriving modern-day digital economy, Lazada has been a key driver of digital transformation for both local MSMEs as well as large corporations.

For more information on Lazada, Lazada’s Pintar Niaga package for MSMEs, and to sign up as a seller, visit https://lzd.co/MegaSale; http://lzd.co/SellerPPN; and http://lzd.co/SellOnLazadaMY. — Bernama