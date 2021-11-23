Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 614 to 301, while 414 counters were unchanged, 1,007 untraded and 18 others suspended.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on a lack of catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.02 points to 1,522.85 after opening 0.38 of-a-point better at 1,527.25 from 1,526.87 at Monday’s close.

Total volume stood at 1.80 billion units worth RM1.44 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM8.33, IHH Healthcare jumped eight sen to RM6.70, Tenaga Nasional added one sen to RM9.51, CIMB advanced five sen to RM5.21, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.15 and RM4.07 respectively, while Press Metal shed three sen to RM5.71 and Hong Leong Bank declined four sen to RM18.30.

Of the actives, MY E.G. strengthened six sen to RM1.11, Dagang Nexchange added half-a-sen to 85.5 sen, Tanco was flat at 27 sen, NWP eased two sen to 33.5 sen and ATA IMS lost 26 sen to RM1.25.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 26.44 points to 10,870.04, the FBM Emas Index went down 30.96 points to 11,214.30, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 49.30 points to 12,162.47, the FBM ACE weakened 80.75 points to 6,712.82, and the FBM 70 was 27.10 points lower at 14,724.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 1.69 points to 15,283.68, the Plantation Index discounted 65.87 points to 6,619.56, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.81 of-a-point to 199.70. — Bernama