Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its losses to settle lower at midday today on lack of fresh catalysts.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.0 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 1,522.87. It moved between 1,522.32 and 1,531.73 throughout the morning session.

The index opened 0.38 of-a-point better at 1,527.25 from 1,526.87 at Monday's close.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 556 to 287, while 435 counters were unchanged, 1,058 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.54 billion units worth RM1.20 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB rose four sen each to RM8.34 and RM5.20, respectively, IHH Healthcare advanced eight sen to RM6.70, Maybank was flat at RM8.15, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.06, and Press Metal shed three sen to RM5.71.

Of the actives, MY E.G. surged seven sen to RM1.12, Tanco edged up half-a-sen to 27.5 sen. Dagang NeXchange added one sen to 86 sen, Widad stayed unchanged at 38 sen, NWP declined 1.5 sen to 34 sen, and ATA IMS trimmed 24 sen to RM1.27.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 24.82 points to 11,220.44, the FBMT 100 index weakened 21.83 points to 10,874.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 41.34 points to 12,170.43, the FBM ACE was 84.12 points easier to 6,709.45, and the FBM 70 erased 3.39 points to 14,747.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 5.34 points to 15,287.33, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.47 of-a-point to 200.04, and the Plantation Index slid 45.21 points to 6,640.22. ― Bernama