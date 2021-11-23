AirAsia X RM149.14m records net loss of in Q1

Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia, September 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — AirAsia X Bhd has recorded a net loss of RM149.14 million and revenue of RM99.27 million in the first quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q1 FY2021).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said that during Q1 2021 the company has suffered from the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and with the suspension of scheduled flight operations in April 2020, and the parking of the majority of the aircraft fleet, the performance indicators for the business are not meaningful.

“The tabular presentation of revenue and cost metrics in the quarter is therefore not included as there is no like-for-like comparison to the same quarter as at September 30, 2021.

“As announced on December 2, 2020, the financial year end of the group has been changed from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“As such, there will be no comparative financial information available for the same quarter last year,” the company said.

AirAsia X said in the current quarter and period ended, there has been no interest income, other income including investment income, interest expense, depreciation and amortisation, provision for and write-off of receivables and inventories, gain or loss on disposal of quoted and unquoted investments or properties, impairment of assets, foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on derivatives and/or exceptional items except as disclosed either in the consolidated income statements and/or notes to the unaudited financial statements.

On prospects, AirAsia X said on November 12, 2021 the company convened a meeting of its creditors (CCM) to consider the proposed debt restructuring as presented in the explanatory statement dated October 18, 2021.

At the meeting of creditors, the proposed debt restructuring was approved by 100 per cent of the Class A creditors, 97.56 per cent of the Class B Creditors and 100 per cent of the Class C creditors present and voting either in person or by proxy at the said CCM, the company said.

“As the requisite majority of 75 per cent of each Class A Creditors, Class B Creditors and Class C Creditors has been obtained at their respective CCMs, the proposed debt restructuring has accordingly been approved by the scheme creditors, and now remains subject to sanction by the High Court.

“Subject to the sanction of the proposed debt restructuring by the High Court, the proposed capital reduction and fund-raising exercise, approved by the company’s shareholders at the EGM held on June 1, 2021, will commence,” it said.

The company said the fund-raising exercise intends to raise sufficient capital to restart operations when international borders reopen and provide sufficient liquidity to allow the company to meet its financial obligations.

“Further developments on the above matters will be announced to Bursa Malaysia as and when they occur,” it added. — Bernama