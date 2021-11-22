Top Glove keeps place on Dow Jones sustainability index for third year running

A worker inspects newly made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has maintained its place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for three consecutive years and attained a top 10 per cent position under the healthcare industry globally in terms of corporate sustainability assessment.

The company said this was based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment as of the score date of Nov 12, 2021.

In a statement today, Top Glove said it was a commendable increase from the previous year when it stood among the top 19 per cent of its peers.

The company is one of three Malaysian companies, along with new additions Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd and MISC Bhd, to be included on the prestigious index.

Top Glove is also the only Malaysian healthcare manufacturing company, and one of three healthcare industry companies to be included on this year’s DJSI under the emerging markets category, it noted.

“The assessment covers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions that include corporate governance, supply chain management, operational eco-efficiency, climate strategy, occupational health and safety, labour practices, and human rights, among others,” the glove maker said.

The group recently released its Integrated Annual Report for 2021, which outlined its efforts to step up its ESG initiatives. It also declared 2021 as its “Year of ESG” and established ambitious interim targets to be attained by 2025 as it works towards a net zero carbon roadmap and target setting.

The DJSI, operated by S&P Global and headquartered in the United States, is the world’s foremost provider of ratings that evaluate the world’s leading companies in terms of ESG criteria. — Bernama