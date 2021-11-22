Foreign investors remained net buyers on Bursa for seventh week with net inflow of RM66.6m

A Malaysia ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Foreign investors continued to be net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the seventh week ended Nov 19, 2021, which saw net inflow amounted to RM66.61 million compared to RM359.14 million a week ago, MIDF Research said.

The research house said local institutions and retailers were net sellers and net buyers amounted to -RM121.97 million and RM58.18 million, respectively, as the market reopened last Monday.

“Meanwhile, foreign investors were net buyers to the tune of RM63.79 million and it remained as net buyers for the majority of the week except on Friday,” it said.

MIDF said the largest foreign inflow was recorded on Monday at RM63.79 million, while the only outflow on Friday was at -RM84.37 million.

“Retailers were net buyers everyday for the week with the largest net buying by the retailers was recorded on Monday and the smallest net buying was on Thursday at RM58.18 million and RM22.99 million, respectively.

“For the week, retailers net bought RM228.38 million worth of equities on Bursa Malaysia,” it added.

Meanwhile, local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling of -RM294.99 million.

“Local institutions were net sellers for every day of the week except on Friday, with the largest net selling on Monday of -RM121.97 million, while the only net outflow was on Friday amounted to RM31.88 million,” said MIDF.

MIDF noted that since the beginning of 2021, retailers cumulatively have been the only net buyers of the local equity market to the tune of RM11.59 billion.

“Local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers amounted to -RM9.90 billion and -RM1.68 billion, respectively.

“In terms of participation, retail investors, local institutions and the foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 17.38 per cent, 13.63 per cent and 34.34 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value (ADTV),” it said. — Bernama