Proton, Maxis team up for major 5G use case deployment in Tanjung Malim plant

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Proton Holdings Bhd will be partnering with Maxis for major 5G use case deployment, comprising multiple converged solutions to power up its Tanjung Malim plant in Perak with network installations in October.

A joint statement by the carmaker and the telco today said the partnership is part of Proton’s growth strategy in developing Proton City as a model smart city through state-of-the-art tools and systems as well as Maxis’ commitment to delivering the best 5G innovation and solutions for enterprises.

“The use case will rely on a purpose-built 5G network and Maxis will manage the end-to-end services for several IoT solutions at Proton’s manufacturing headquarters in Tanjung Malim, Perak,” it said.

It said the solutions include Smart Security systems to track and ensure the security of cars that roll off the production line and an augmented reality or virtual reality remote support and maintenance system that would enable Proton engineers to communicate with their international partners in real-time.

“Innovation run on 5G technology will eventually fulfil the carmaker’s vision of building its Smart Manufacturing Campus through high-speed data transfer and low latency, better mobility, reliability and seamless connectivity for on-campus public and private communications, security surveillance, smart lighting, smart buildings,” it said.

It added that the 5G would also allow it to extend its research and development in cellular vehicle-to-everything technology, which would allow the carmaker to design and build robust future-proof autonomous vehicles. — Bernama