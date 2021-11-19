Continued buying of selected heavyweights keeps Bursa Malaysia up at mid-afternoon

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.66 points to 1,525.45 after opening 1.59 points better at 1,525.38 from 1,523.79 at yesterday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon on continued buying in selected heavyweights, led by Axiata Group Bhd, Digi.Com Bhd, and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.66 points to 1,525.45 after opening 1.59 points better at 1,525.38 from 1,523.79 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 503 to 368, while 447 counters were unchanged, 1,005 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.84 billion units worth RM1.22 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank, and IHH Healthcare gained two sen each to RM8.06 RM4.07 and RM6.55, respectively, while Petronas Chemical fell one sen to RM8.30.

Of the actives, PDZ increased half-a-sen to seven sen, AirAsia slipped six sen to RM1.07 and KNM dipped half-a-sen to 17.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 7.71 points to 11,239.17, the FBMT 100 Index increased 3.39 points to 10,890.90, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 12.59 points to 12,224.95.

The FBM ACE weakened 50.29 points to 6,766.59 while the FBM 70 was 28.43 points lower at 14,761.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 26.71 points to 15,199.70, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.68 of-a-point to 199.81, and the Plantation Index fell 6.95 points to 6,584.59. ― Bernama