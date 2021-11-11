CPO stocks up 5.97pc in Oct 2021, total palm oil stocks at 1.83 million tonnes

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Klang, June 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) stocks for October 2021 rose 5.97 per cent to 986,168 tonnes from the 930,654 tonnes recorded in the previous month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Processed palm oil inventory increased 2.69 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 847,935 tonnes from 825,750 tonnes, the agency said in its industry performance report for October 2021.

“Overall, palm oil stocks improved 4.42 per cent to 1.83 million tonnes from 1.76 million tonnes previously,”it said.

As for production, CPO output increased 1.30 per cent to 1.72 million tonnes against 1.70 million tonnes in September,” MPOB said.

The output of palm kernel fell 1.30 per cent to 412,882 tonnes from 418,328 tonnes in the preceding month, it said, adding that crude palm kernel oil production was 0.59 per cent better at 194,736 tonnes from 193,592 tonnes in September.

Meanwhile, MPOB said that palm oil exports eased 12.03 per cent m-o-m to 1.42 million tonnes in October from 1.61 million tonnes in September, while palm kernel oil exports added 1.07 per cent m-o-m to 94,302 tonnes from 93,300 tonnes in the preceding month.

“Oleochemical exports also inched up 3.57 per cent m-o-m to 246,670 tonnes from 238,162 tonnes.

“Biodiesel exports however declined 63.29 per cent m-o-m to 19,204 tonnes from 52,313 tonnes,” it said. — Bernama