Selling of selected heavyweights drags Bursa Malaysia lower at close

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today, driven by continued profit-taking in telecommunications and media as well as consumer products and services counters, amid weaker sentiments on the regional markets, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 3.29 points to 1,520.74 from yesterday’s close of 1,524.03.

Axiata shed 4.0 sen to RM3.84 while Mr D.I.Y fell 5.0 sen to RM3.65, dragging the key index lower by a combined 1.20 points.

The FBM KLCI opened 2.0 points higher at 1,526.03 and fluctuated between 1,516.75 and 1,526.15 throughout the trading session.

The broader market was negative as decliners outpaced gainers 502 to 428, while 451 counters were unchanged, 903 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Turnover was slightly higher at 3.43 billion units valued at RM2.32 billion from Tuesday’s 3.11 billion units valued at RM2.39 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI remained under pressure due to lack of buying interest while market sentiment was further dampened by the spillover effect of the regional selldown.

“The benchmark index fell by 0.22 per cent or 3.29 points to end at 1,520.74, dragged down mainly by banks, gloves and gaming stocks. Key regional markets also ended broadly lower following overnight losses on Wall Street,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Thong said investors took a cautious stance amid the US producer price inflation data and looked ahead to the crucial consumer price inflation data.

“Back home, the FBM KLCI succumbed to more intense selling as it is hovering just around the crucial 1,520 level. If the 1,520 is broken, we see the 1,500 as the immediate psychological support level followed by the next critical support at around 1,490.

“Though we expect some bargain hunting to emerge, broad market sentiments have turned jittery as we reckon the index to move around the 1,520-1,530 range for the remaining of the week,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM7.99 and RM6.45, respectively, Public Bank fell 1.0 sen to RM4.02, TNB shed 3.0 sen to RM9.58, while Petronas Chemicals added 1.0 sen to RM8.30.

Of the actives, Eduspec was flat at 1.5 sen, KNM Group slipped 1.5 sen to 19 sen, while Scope Industries rose 4.5 sen to 44.5 sen, and Solution Group improved 20.5 sen to 63 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 22.79 points to 11,266.58, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 19.04 points to 10,900.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 19.45 points to 12,278.59, the FBM 70 slipped 8.40 points to 14,943.50, but the FBM ACE advanced 22.01 points to 6,938.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.19 of-a-point to 201.41, the Plantation Index gave up 21.97 points to 6,629.89, and the Financial Services Index shed 35.86 points to 15,094.25.

The Main Market volume rose to 2.26 billion shares worth RM1.90 billion from 1.99 billion shares worth RM2.07 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover increased to 268.25 million units worth RM42.28 million versus 171.70 million units worth RM27.22 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market narrowed to 896.43 million shares valued at RM369.91 million from Tuesday’s 934.31 million shares valued at RM296.80 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 358.09 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (807.97 million), construction (105.32 million), technology (286.86 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (60.56 million), property (200.419 million), plantation (10.97 million), REITs (5.62 million), closed/fund (7,500), energy (304.547 million), healthcare (43.96 million), telecommunications and media (25.69 million), transportation and logistics (47.20 million), and utilities (6.65 million). — Bernama