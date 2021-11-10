Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, dragged down by emerging selling activities in selected consumer products and services as well as plantation counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.14 points lower at 1,518.89, from yesterday’s close of 1,524.03.

It opened 2.0 points higher at 1,526.03.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 520 to 323, while 440 counters were unchanged, 1,001 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.25 billion units worth RM1.38 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added 1.0 sen each to RM8 and RM8.30, respectively, while Public Bank and TNB slipped 1.0 sen each to RM4.02 and RM9.60, respectively, and IHH Healthcare declined 2.0 sen to RM6.43.

Of the actives, KNM Group fell 1.5 sen to 19 sen, while Eduspec and Tanco Holdings earned half-a-sen each to 2.0 sen and 27 sen, respectively, and Solution Group rose 18.5 sen to 61 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 37.05 points to 11,252.32, the FBMT 100 Index declined 33.42 points to 10,886.16, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 42.71 points to 12,255.33.

The FBM 70 declined 32.40 points to 14,919.50 and the FBM ACE dropped 0.63 of-a-point to 6,915.94.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.05 of-a-point to 201.17, the Plantation Index gave up 55.61 points to 6,596.25 and the Financial Services Index fell 37.16 points to 15,092.95. — Bernama