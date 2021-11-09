Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, driven by emerging selling activities in selected consumer products and services as well as plantation counters, dealers said. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, driven by emerging selling activities in selected consumer products and services as well as plantation counters, dealers said.

At 4.17pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.12 points lower at 1,520.29, from yesterday’s close of 1,535.41.

It opened 0.14 of-a-point higher at 1,535.55.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 689 to 250, while 434 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.57 billion units worth RM1.94 billion.

Regionally, a dealer said Asian equity markets were mixed today on the back of continued upside on Wall Street as investors focused on earnings announcements.

However, he said investors seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank slipped 2.0 sen each to RM7.99 and RM4.02 respectively, IHH Healthcare declined 5.0 sen to RM6.46, TNB fell 6.0 sen to RM9.61 and Petronas Chemicals was 1.0 sen lower at RM8.29.

Of the actives, Eduspec and MMag were flat at 2.0 sen and 9.5 sen respectively, KNM Group shed 1.0 sen to 20.5 sen while Saudee Group eased half-a-sen to 7.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 96.17 points to 11,268.96, the FBMT 100 Index declined 99.66 points to 10,897.93, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 122.41 points to 12,276.04.

The FBM 70 declined 102.50 points to 14,942.46 and the FBM ACE dropped 167.12 points to 6,886.17.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.79 points to 200.61, the Plantation Index gave up 101.40 points to 6,627.76 and the Financial Services Index fell 73.42 points to 15,097.87. — Bernama