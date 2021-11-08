Stats Dept: Malaysia’s services producer price index up 0.2pc in third quarter

The SPPI is designed to measure the average changes in prices of services charged by the local services industry in Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Malaysia’s services producer price index (SPPI) edged up 0.2 per cent to 110.5 in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) as compared to 110.3 in the same quarter of 2020, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the main sub-sectors that contributed to the increase were accommodation, food and beverage service activities (1.1 per cent); arts, entertainment, and recreation (1.1 per cent); education (0.3 per cent); real estate activities and health, 0.2 per cent respectively.

“However the index for transportation showed a decrease of 1.0 per cent while the index for professional and information and communication remained unchanged,” he said in a statement today.

The SPPI is designed to measure the average changes in prices of services charged by the local services industry in Malaysia.

On a quarterly basis, Mohd Uzir said the SPPI edged up 0.2 per cent, driven by two sub-sectors namely transportation (0.3 per cent) and accommodation, food and beverage service activities (0.1 per cent). — Bernama