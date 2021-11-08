Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 456 to 330, while 433 counters were unchanged, 1,070 untraded and 27 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today despite opening on a positive note, as mild profit-taking emerged in selected heavyweights, despite positive sentiment on the regional markets.

At 11.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.12 points higher at 1,534.85 from Friday’s close of 1,531.73. It opened 2.48 points higher at 1,534.21.

Turnover amounted to 1.50 billion units worth RM774.13 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB added 1.0 sen each to RM8.02 and RM9.62, respectively, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM4.03 and RM8.30, respectively, while IHH Healthcare shed 10 sen each to RM6.48.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance earned half-a-sen to 12 sen, Ecomate rose 17 sen to 50 sen, AirAsia X went up 1.0 sen to 5.5 sen while Hextar Industries slipped 1.0 sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 0.63 of-a-point to 11,364.76, the FBMT 100 Index gained 4.35 points to 10,965.28, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 8.63 points to 12,403.11, the FBM ACE contracted 86.23 points to 7,038.26, and the FBM 70 dipped 63.88 points to 15,048.64.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.58 of-a-point to 203.14, the Plantation Index climbed 7.36 points to 6,733.93, and the Financial Services Index improved 7.13 points to 15,174.01. — Bernama