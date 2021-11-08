Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.66 points higher at 1,534.39, from Friday’s close of 1,531.73. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, as gains were capped by emerging selling activities in selected consumer products and services, as well as healthcare counters, dealers said.

It opened 2.48 points higher at 1,534.21.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 566 to 349, while 421 counters were unchanged, 953 untraded, and 27 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.17 billion units worth RM1.32 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped 1.0 sen to RM8, IHH Healthcare declined 7.0 sen to RM6.51, and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.30, while Public Bank and TNB added 1.0 sen each to RM4.04 and RM9.62, respectively.

Of the actives, Ecomate improved 21 sen to 54 sen, Kanger International and CSH Alliance earned half-a-sen each to 4.0 sen and 12 sen, respectively, while NWP Holdings perked 2.0 sen to 34 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 7.92 points to 11,356.21, the FBMT 100 Index declined 3.60 points to 10,987.33, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 15.58 points to 12,396.16.

The FBM 70 shed 92.85 points to 15,019.67 and the FBM ACE dropped 116.02 points to 7,008.47.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.11 of-a-point to 202.45, the Plantation Index advanced 26.10 points to 6,752.67, and the Financial Services Index fell 15.83 points to 15,151.05.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query on BSL Corp Bhd regarding the sharp rise in the group’s share price and volume traded.

“In this respect, investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query which will be posted at Bursa Malaysia’s website under the company announcement (section),” it said. — Bernama